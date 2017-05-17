Ailing Kerr To Travel With Warriors To San Antonio

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – In a sign that his ailing back is feeling better, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers announced Wednesday that head coach Steve Kerr would travel to San Antonio with the team for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Speaking on the Warriors flagship radio station, Myers said Kerr’s health is improving.

“I think he’s better than he was,” Myers told radio host Greg Papa of 95.7 The Game. “In some respects when you want to know how he’s doing, you see it… He’s around, that’s better….The more he is around, the better…Right now he’s doing what he can….He’s going to San Antonio. That’s encouraging.”

Kerr has not been on the bench at all during the current playoff run. Two weeks ago, he underwent a procedure on his ailing back at Duke in the hopes of relieving the pain, nausea and fatigue he has been suffering from.

In the last week, he has been a figure at practice and in the halftime lockerroom.

Kerr has been forced to watch the first two games of the conference finals from the bowels of the Oracle Arena. But at halftime of both Game 1 and 2, cameras have captured him addressing the team in the lockerroom.

Myers left little doubt what that has meant for the Warriors, who have gone 10-0 in the playoffs so far this year.

“For me and anybody, the more he’s around the better we are,” Myers said. “His voice. His vision. How he sees things. How he communicates. This is the time of year where it is most important how you chose your words. How you pick your spots.”

“This is a guy who has won a championship as a coach. That has won 5 as a player. He’s been in these moments. Very few of us have been in these moments and so when you have been there to the degree he has, you can speak with authority. He’s so brilliant because he does it with humility.”

On Wednesday, Kerr met with his coaching staff including assistant head coach Mike Brown who has played a key role in the 10-0 playoff start.

The Warriors players, meanwhile, took the day off. They next play San Antonio in Texas on Saturday.