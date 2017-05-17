Muni Wants Attack Ad Featuring San Francisco Cable Cars Taken Down

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco’s famed cable cars are taking center stage in a tight Congressional race on the other side of the country.

They’re being used in an attack ad against Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Muni is crying foul.

San Francisco’s cable cars have long been used in commercials, but there is one ad that the SFMTA wants to go away.

The spoof ad is airing in Georgia and is part of a Republican effort to derail Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in a tightly contested Georgia Congressional race, by pointing out his ties to San Francisco.

But it’s the shot of a city cable car, with an Ossoff ad that has city officials calling for it to be pulled.

This ad is paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Muni spokesman Paul Rose said, “It looks like that cable car depiction was doctored or photo shopped and they imposed a picture of the Congressman.”

And real or put on with special effects, Muni says it violates their no political ad rule.

Rose said, “We don’t want to get involved in political campaigns.”

So, Muni has sent a “cease and desist” letter demanding the ad be pulled.

Rose said, “This is a misrepresentation of what they said they were going to do in San Francisco. It’s a misrepresentation of the cable car.”

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer and the Republican National Committeewoman in San Francisco says the city needs to lighten up.

Dhillon said, “I’m not sure what humorless, bureaucratic drone thought it was a good idea to send a letter like this, but I don’t think it has any legal merit and it would be laughed out of court.”

Muni concedes that they probably don’t have a chance in court, but they still want the ad off the air.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the independent Super PAC, actually sent Muni a check Wednesday for $600. Muni says they won’t cash it and will be sending it back.