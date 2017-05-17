Stuntman, Driver Cited After Dangerous Freeway Stunt In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police said a daredevil who was spotted riding on I-880 in Oakland taped to the outside of a moving car last weekend has been cited along with the driver of the car.

The culprits posted a video of the stunt on Instagram on Sunday shortly after filming the young man – who was reportedly taped to the outside of a BMW by his friends with Gorilla tape before being driven around town.

The video shows the car with its exterior passenger driving down the Nimitz Freeway southbound past Oracle Arena right around when the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs was starting.

ALSO READ: Teens’ Harrowing, High-Wire Antics On Golden Gate Bridge Prompt Security Review

The men involved with the stunt were trying to promote a new viral video prank channel on YouTube and Instagram.

It wasn’t long before police caught up with the car. Officers cited both the driver and the stuntman.

A clip posted on YouTube with dramatic background music shows the same men performing other stunts like being driven around on the roof of a car eating fast food.

Part of the clip shows Oakland police officers pulling tape off of the stuntman – who has not been identified – after the vehicle was pulled over.

The Alameda County District Attorney is now reviewing the case and deciding on what charges might be filed.