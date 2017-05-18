Carrie Underwood Crashes New Kids On The Block Nashville Performance

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Wednesday night, the New Kids on the Block welcomed two surprise guests onto the stage at their Total Package Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood came onstage with a birthday serenade for NKOTB’s Jordan Knight, while country duo Big & Rich came out to perform their hit single, “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.”

Underwood gushed on social media about watching NKOTB and being able to join them onstage, writing in two separate social media posts, “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade… Ha ha! … Still got it! #NKOTB.”

Check out the posts below:

And I'm instantly back in 6th grade…right @jordanvandiver ? Ha ha! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 17, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Still got it! #NKOTB A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 17, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

