Carrie Underwood Crashes New Kids On The Block Nashville Performance

May 18, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Birthday, Carrie Underwood, Jordan Knight, New Kids on the Block, NKOTB, Tour

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Wednesday night, the New Kids on the Block welcomed two surprise guests onto the stage at their Total Package Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood came onstage with a birthday serenade for NKOTB’s Jordan Knight, while country duo Big & Rich came out to perform their hit single, “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.”

Underwood gushed on social media about watching NKOTB and being able to join them onstage, writing in two separate social media posts, “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade… Ha ha! … Still got it! #NKOTB.”

Check out the posts below:

And I'm instantly back in 6th grade…right @jordanvandiver ? Ha ha!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Still got it! #NKOTB

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Don’t miss the New Kids On The Block Total Package Tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men arriving at the SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday, June 4th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

