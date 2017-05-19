14-Year-Old Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit In Sonoma County

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Rohnert Park police Friday arrested a 14-year-old boy with 10 outstanding no bail arrest warrants after a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning.

The teen driver led police on a 14-mile, 16-minute pursuit from Cotati to Santa Rosa around 2 a.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the driveway of a Santa Rosa residence Thursday evening. Two Santa Rosa boys age 14 and 15 also were in the vehicle as it reached speeds of 100 mph during the pursuit, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers said.

A Rohnert Park public safety officer saw the vehicle driving without the headlights on into downtown Cotati around 2 a.m. The teen fled an attempted traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and East Cotati Avenue.

A Sebastopol police officer who was conducting a DUI enforcement joined the pursuit. The teen’s vehicle struck the mirror of a vehicle that tried to get out of the way as the teen tried to pass it on the shoulder of Stony Point Road. Public safety officers were unable to find the vehicle that was hit.

The teen’s vehicle became disabled with two flat tires when it drove over a center median and finally stopped at the intersection of Hearn Avenue and Dowd Drive in south Santa Rosa, the Department of Public Safety said.

The three boys were detained, and the driver was found to have 10 no bail arrest warrants. He was booked in Sonoma County juvenile hall for felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle and on the warrants.

