$7 Million In Heroin Seized In Fresno County Drug Bust

May 19, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Drug bust, Fentanyl, Fresno County, Heroin, Synthetic Heroin

FRESNO (AP) — Undercover officers in Central California say they made a drug bust valued at nearly $7 million on the streets, seizing just a few pounds of a synthetic heroin.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Friday that officers seized 4.4 pounds of the drugs. The undercover officers arrested a man who agreed to make the delivery from Los Angeles.

Botti says that the officers made the traffic stop on Highway 99 just outside Fresno.

They found two packages stashed in a secret compartment containing a mixture that included fentanyl.

Investigators say that a small amount of the drugs can be cut 100 times, giving the cache a street value of $6.8 million.

Botti says that officers handling it wore hazardous-material suits because the potent drugs can be fatal if inhaled or touched.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch