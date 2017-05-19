2 Injured in Head-On Crash On Niles Canyon Road in Fremont

May 19, 2017 4:27 PM
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two people were injured in a head-on collision on Niles Canyon Road in Fremont Friday morning, causing traffic disruptions for nearly 90 minutes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred on a bridge on Niles Canyon Road east of Palomares Road at about 5:46 a.m., Officer Derek Reed said.


 

The driver of a gold Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Niles Canyon Road when he fell asleep, crossed over the double yellow lines in the middle of the road, sideswiped a white Ford F-350 pickup truck and collided head on with a white Chevrolet Astro van, according to Reed.

The Camry driver, a 21-year-old Stockton man, and the Astro driver, a 54-year-old Concord man, were both taken to a local trauma center to be treated for their injuries but are expected to survive, Reed said.

The 53-year-old Brentwood man who was driving the pickup truck wasn’t injured, according to Reed.

It doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, Reed said.

Traffic in both directions of Palomares Road was closed for about 50 minutes and after that there was only one-way traffic for an additional 30 minutes, according to Reed.

The road wasn’t fully reopened until about 7:45 a.m., he said.

