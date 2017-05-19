Longtime KPIX Sports Director Wayne Walker Dies At 80

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former NFL linebacker and longtime KPIX 5 Sports Director Wayne Walker has passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Walker had spent the last two decades living in his hometown of Boise, Idaho after retiring from KPIX in 1994.

After starring at the University of Idaho, he played 15 seasons for the Detroit Lions from 1958 to 1972 and was a three-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

Walker then joined KPIX in 1974 and spent 20 years at the station. He also was a commentator for San Francisco 49ers radio broadcasts for many years and for regional NFL games on CBS network television.

In 2015, Walker revealed he was battling Parkinson’s disease and blamed the multiple concussions he suffered during NFL games.

“I would get up after a lot of plays, after a collision of some sort – usually with your head – and I would look like I was looking through a frosted glass for a while,” said Walker in 2015.

Walker said he had at least 20 concussions over the 200 games he played, and was knocked out cold twice. “I got knocked out totally and went back in the same game,” he said.

Walker is survived by his wife Sylvia, two sons and a daughter, along with eight grandchildren.