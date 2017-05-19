1 Dead In Shooting Near Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose Friday morning are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night and left one person dead.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 10:08 p.m. to shots fired in the area of First Street and Edwards Avenue.

The officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police have not identified any suspects.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and has notified his next of kin.

