Wife Of Bay Area Sheriff’s Deputy Wanted For 2016 Crash That Killed Young Boy

May 19, 2017 11:15 PM
MARTINEZ (KCBS Radio) — A Pleasanton woman who allegedly killed a 3-year-old boy and injured his mother and two siblings when she struck their car while driving under the influence was charged Friday in connection with the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Yarenit Malihan, who is married to an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and with felony driving under the influence.

Malihan allegedly slammed her Toyota Sequoia into the back of a disabled Toyota Camry parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 680 in San Ramon in the early evening of Sept. 10, 2016.

In the Camry was 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, his mother, his 11-year-old brother and his 1-year-old sister. Elijah was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, where he was later pronounced dead.

Malihan was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter but was released on bail.

She was not formally charged until Friday, one week after Pleasanton police arrested her on suspicion of public intoxication.

