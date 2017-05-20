Arroyo’s Double Lifts Giants To 3-0 Win Over Cardinals In 13

May 20, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Cardinals, Giants, San Francisco, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Arroyo’s two-run double broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in 13 innings on Saturday night.

Arroyo’s double off the wall in left field scored Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford and came on the 12th pitch he saw from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist (0-1). Posey, Crawford and Eduardo Nunez singled to load the bases, giving the Giants their first runners in scoring position in the game.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija threw eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out eight. He threw 75 of his 105 pitches for strikes.

Hunter Strickland (1-1), Derek Law and Josh Osich pitched in relief for the Giants, who won for the seventh time in their last eight tries.

Mark Melancon earned his eighth save.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch