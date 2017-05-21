Large Pot Grow Discovered In Burning Antioch Home

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters responding to a Sunday afternoon house fire in Antioch got a surprise when they entered the burning building and discovered dozens of marijuana plants.

Contra Costa Fire officials said they received a call at around 2 p.m. reporting a house fire in the 2000 block of Bugle Way.

Arriving firefighters found smoke streaming out of the home and found the windows and doors barricaded. Once they busted their way into the home, they found dozens and dozens of marijuana plants spread through the house.

There were no injuries in the blaze which firefighters have determined began with a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Confirmed marijuana grow house. Crews waiting for PG&E for electrical safe clearance. #BugleIC pic.twitter.com/bBuTTwYJ50 — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 21, 2017

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Robert Marshall said the house had sustained about $50,000 in damage and all the pot plants were destroyed.

The Antioch police are investigating the pot grow. It was not known if anyone had been detained.