Antioch Father May Be Victim Of Gas Station Botulism Outbreak

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Antioch father of two has died from a severe case of botulism and may be a victim of an outbreak traced to a Walnut Grove service station, family members said.

The family of 37-year-old Martin Galindo say he died in a San Francisco hospital on Thursday night after contracting botulism. His death may have related to an outbreak of botulism traced to nacho cheese sauce served at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove.

On their Go Fund Me Page, family members said Galindo had fallen into a coma and was on a ventilator before he died.

State health officials have confirmed at least five people have been hospitalized after eating the nacho cheese from the gas station.

Lavinia Kelly is one of them. She has been in the hospital for three weeks and is unable to speak.

Theresa Kelly said she immediately knew something was wrong when her vibrant little sister called her almost a month ago.

“My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it’s her. And she can’t articulate a word,” explained Theresa Kelly. “And she’s basically saying, ‘Sister, I need you here now.'”

Lavinia was fighting to breathe and even open her eyes.

“It’s really scary. And to think if her and my mother had eaten there…” Kelly said, trailing off at the thought. “My mom’s older. If my mom had eaten there, I don’t know if we would have lost both of them.”

The “what-ifs” torturing the Kelly family all stem from Lavinia Kelly’s choice to drizzle the Doritos she bought at a Walnut Grove gas station on April 21 with nacho cheese sauce from the deli area.

“She’s been clean and sober almost a year when this happened. And she was embracing life,” said her mother, Dawn Kelly. “And then all of it shot down –bam! So I don’t know.”

Lavinia Kelly’s three children and the rest of her family have watched her struggle to regain even the slightest function as the toxins she swallowed attacked her nerve endings.

She’s now spending her third week in intensive care. The family is taking legal action against the gas station.

