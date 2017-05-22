Family Worried About San Francisco Father Who Has Disappeared

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A family was growing increasingly concerned Monday over a Bay Area father who has not to be heard from for more than a week.

For the past 9 days, Rattana Kim and her two boys Jaden and Brandon have been living their worst nightmare. Their father and her husband Piseth Chhay left home last Sunday to help a friend and never came back.

“We want you home we want us to be a whole family again we can’t do this without you” said Kim. “It has been hell for all three of us and the rest of the family”

Chhay works as a driver for Uber.

Two days ago, San Francisco police found his car, stripped and abandoned in the Bayview near a homeless encampment. It is a place Kim says her husband would never be.

“Never been to that part of town ever, because I hear it’s dangerous. There’s no point in me driving in that area,” said Kim.

She told KPIX 5 she sees the discovery of his Mercedes SUV as an indication that he’s still alive. That same day police came to her home to interview the family and gather some of his belongings.

“They took iPads, his laptop. And they took his razors and toothbrush for a DNA profile,” said Kim.

Before that point, she said police didn’t expect foul play and hadn’t come by to hear her case. She thinks someone may have Chhay hostage.

“My husband would never leave his family these two boys are his life he’ll do anything for these two”

She says her boys have tried to stay strong, but the uncertainty is tearing her family apart.

“Brandon and Jaden and me, your wife, are waiting for you we want you to come home, come home honey,” said Kim in a message to her husband.

KPIX 5 spoke with police, who said they currently still do not suspect foul play.

It’s also unclear if the Mercedes was linked to Chhay’s disappearance.

Police said it’s just as likely that the car was abandoned and whoever moved it to the Bayview may not be involved in his disappearance.