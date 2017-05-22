Golden State Warriors Beat San Antonio Spurs, Advance To NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Golden State Warriors become the first team to start playoffs 12-0, earning third straight trip to NBA Finals.

The Warriors won the series 4-0.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory.

Golden State led by as many as 22 points in cruising to its third straight NBA Finals. The Warriors await a possible third straight championship matchup with Cleveland, which leads Boston 2-1 in the East finals.

San Antonio’s only lead came on the opening possession when Manu Ginobili tossed in a left-handed scoop shot. The Spurs started Ginobili in what could be his final game with the team. The 39-year-old had maintained he will not ponder whether to retire or return until after the season.

Kyle Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Spurs, who were without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and David Lee.

Now, the Warriors advance to the 2017 NBA Finals.