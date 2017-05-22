Lady Antebellum Cover ‘Hey! Baby’ For ‘Dirty Dancing’ Soundtrack

The track, originally performed by Bruce Channel, scores the iconic log balancing scene in the original 1987 film. May 22, 2017 3:48 PM
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Antebellum have released their cover of ‘Hey! Baby’ which appears from the forthcoming Dirty Dancing TV remake.

The track, originally performed by Bruce Channel, scores the iconic log balancing scene in the original 1987 film which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The TV version will star Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin and airs this Wednesday, May 24th at 8:00 pm on ABC.

Check out Lady A’s take and relive original scene above:


See Lady Antebellum along with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young at the Shoreline Ampitheater in Mountain View on Saturday, May 27th.

