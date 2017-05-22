San Francisco Police Search For Home Invasion Suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An intense search of a San Francisco neighborhood for a group of home invasion robbers came to an end early Monday morning with several of the suspects still being at large, authorities said.
A home invasion was reported to police in the Bayview District at 1:33 a.m.
Police quickly responded to the area of Quesada Avenue and Rankin Street and detained one person. Several other suspects escaped into the area, jumping fences and racing through backyards.
One suspect did fire a shot at pursuing officers in the home’s backyard and the officers returned fire. No one was injured.
The area was condoned off and an intense police search was launched. Area residents were ordered to shelter in place.
After several hours, the suspects could not be located and the shelter in place was lifted.
A resident suffered minor injuries during the robbery.