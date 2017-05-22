San Jose State Football Player Recovers After Weekend Stabbing

May 22, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Chad Miller, Football, San Jose, San Jose State University, SJSU Spartans, Stabbing

SAN JOSE (AP) — Authorities say a San Jose State University football player is recovering Monday after being stabbed in a weekend off-campus fight.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports  university officials identified the victim as Chad Miller.

He started three games at safety for the Spartans last season.

The university says in a statement that Miller is expected to recover. He is a junior.

San Jose police did not return an email sent Monday seeking comment about the stabbing.

Miller did not play in his second season with the university.

He was injured following an on-campus dispute where a teammate allegedly hit Miller in the face with a skateboard.

