1 Person Hospitalized After Balcony Collapse At Oakley Home

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a balcony at an Oakley
home collapsed, according to officials with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
At 8:23 p.m., crews responded to a home in the 4000 block of Mellowood Drive for a report of a balcony collapse, a fire dispatcher said.
At the two-story house, crews found one injured person and took them to the hospital.
Information about the extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.
Two other people at the scene said they did not need to go to the hospital, according to the dispatcher.
Further information was not immediately available.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.