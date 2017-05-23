Results Of California Democratic Party Election Under Review

May 23, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: California Democratic Party, Democrats, Eric Bauman, Kimberly Ellis

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Supporters of defeated California Democratic Party chair candidate Kimberly Ellis are poring over election ballots to validate the results.

Allies of Ellis on Tuesday began verifying the count and checking that the ballots were cast by properly credentialed delegates. They’re working from a conference room at the state party headquarters in Sacramento.

Ellis narrowly lost the election Saturday to longtime party insider Eric Bauman. The result surprised and angered Ellis supporters, many of them inspired by Bernie Sanders to get involved in party politics. Ellis has not conceded but says she’ll congratulate Bauman if her review confirms his victory.

Bauman meanwhile has taken the reins of the party. He said late Monday that he’d met with the party’s other newly elected officers to begin transition plans.

