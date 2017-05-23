NFL Approves Raiders 30-Year Lease In Las Vegas

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The NFL owners Tuesday approved the Oakland Raiders 30-year lease to occupy a new stadium in Las Vegas but that still leaves the team scrambling for where to play the 2019 season.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has an agreement in place to play the 2017 and 2018 NFL season at the club’s current home — the Oakland Coliseum. But there is not deal in place for 2019 and the new stadium will not be ready to play in until 2020.
ESPN’s Michelle Steele tweeted Tuesday that Davis had told her he wants to play in Oakland in 2019, but local ill will is mounting.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Davis called Tuesday’s vote — “a big step…well done process.”
Davis told reporters that “about a thousand” season-ticket holders in Oakland have been refunded their money since the decision to move to Las Vegas was announced. He added that those tickets have been sold again.