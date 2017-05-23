Engine Fire Forces Emergency Escape From SFO-Bound United Flight In New Jersey

NEWARK (CBS SF) — An engine fire aboard a United Airlines plane bound for San Francisco forced passengers to make an emergency exit at the Newark, New Jersey airport.

The plane was United flight 1579.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said passengers evacuated from the Boeing 757 aircraft at Newark Liberty International Airport after flames were reported coming from the engine on the right side of the aircraft.

In a video posted to Twitter, a passenger aboard the flight said he had to evacuate on the emergency slide, and flight attendants told him to run from the plane.

Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide and everything @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/0YhAAPeoFF — Lo Toney (@lo_toney) May 24, 2017

“During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines,” said United spokesman Jonathan Guerin. “The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft. At this time we have a report of only one minor injury. Customers are being transported back to the terminal. We are working to get our customers to San Francisco as soon as possible.”

Liberty International Airport officials said all ground operations were halted at the airport during the incident.

Earlier reports incorrectly indicated the plane made an emergency landing. The FAA said the aircraft was taxiing when the evacuation occurred about 9:00 p.m. local time.