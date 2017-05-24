Concord Man Arrested After Puppies Die In Hot Car

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 55-year-old Concord man has been arrested after two puppies left unattended inside a hot vehicle died, according to police.
Authorities said Clifford Gough was identified as the caretaker of the dogs and arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and animal endangerment.
On May 17, an officer was flagged down in the 4700 block of Clayton Road around 5 p.m. by citizens who’d found a number of dogs left unattended in a vehicle.
A total of nine puppies and their mother were in the vehicle, according to police, and the puppies appeared to be in distress.
Police took the animals to Sage Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Care, but two of the puppies died. All of the animals were turned over to animal services.