Outage Triggers Cancellations, Delays At Sacramento Airport

May 24, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Delays, Flights, Sacramento International Airport, Travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A network issue impacting flights departing out of Terminal A at Sacramento International Airport has been resolved.

Flights are departing, although there will be delays until the early afternoon Wednesday.

Airport officials say passengers should contact their airline carriers for more information.

Delta, United and American Airlines operate out of Terminal A.

Many departing flights were grounded following a computer outage early Wednesday morning.

Incoming flights were not impacted.

The outage occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday and affected all systems at the airport, including Wifi.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

