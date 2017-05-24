Person Of Interest Sought In San Francisco Uber Driver’s Disappearance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking a person of interest in the disappearance of a

San Francisco Uber driver, an officer said Wednesday.

Piseth Chhay of San Francisco was last seen May 14 by his wife and was reported missing the next day, Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

Police are seeking Bob Tang of San Francisco, also known as “Bob Tov,” with regard to Chhay’s disappearance, Gatpandan said.

The officer said Tang and Chhay’s families know each other. She also said that while Chhay is an Uber driver, this is not relevant to the case to the best of her knowledge.

Tang left his San Francisco home on the night of May 22 after he was contacted by an alarm company with regard to an alarm going off at a residence in Antioch, the officer said. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators want to talk to Tang because there’s information indicating he may have knowledge of Chhay’s whereabouts, Gatpandan said. She said Tang is believed to be the last person to have seen Chhay.

Tang was scheduled for an interview with investigators yesterday but didn’t show up. He was reported missing by his family, Gatpandan said.

She said he might have fled the country, possibly to Cambodia.

The officer said police have executed search warrants in San Francisco and Antioch in order to obtain evidence and information related to Chhay’s disappearance.

Police described Tang as an Asian male, 48 years old, about 5’4″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His car is a 2004 silver Toyota Sienna SUV, with California license plate 5JOT221, Gatpandan said.

Anyone who has seen Tang or Chhay or has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact San Francisco police via the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.