Uber Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off Drivers With Bait And Switch

May 24, 2017 8:07 PM
Filed Under: Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A new lawsuit accuses Uber of pulling a bait and switch. Not with its passengers, but with its drivers.

The company’s new pricing policy has some drivers crying foul.

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft were developed to cut out corporate run-around. The transaction is meant to be between a passenger and a driver.

Well, a law firm in Los Angeles claims Uber maliciously and deliberately broke this system by ripping off its drivers and secretly taking money from passengers.

