Berkeley Firefighters Respond To 2-Alarm Fire Near Downtown

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Fire crews in Berkeley on Thursday are at the scene of a two-alarm fire not far from downtown, according to authorities.
Fire officials said the call came in just before 5 p.m. reporting a fire near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Addison Street.
Two people have been reported injuries, authorities said, but there were no details on the nature of the injuries.
Video from Chopper 5 appeared to show crews bringing the fire under control with no flames visible and much lighter smoke than seen in earlier photos in the area. The building in question appeared to be an apartment complex that had sustained some serious damage to its roof.
Multiple streets have been closed in the area.