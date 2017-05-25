Massive 4-Alarm Industrial Fire In Stockton Spreads To Homes

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A massive 4-alarm fire burning out of control early Thursday evening at a Stockton industrial yard has spread to at least one home.
The fire is happening near the downtown area shipping pallets are fueling these flames. Crews are being forced to fight the fire from the perimeter.
Stockton Fire officials said strong winds have pushed the fire through several commercial properties. It now threatens upwards of five residential houses.
The black smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles. The fire was burning so hot it jumped across one street.
The flames already engulfed at least one home and appeared to have spread to a second residence.
The Stockton Fire Department tweeted that every Stockton Fire apparatus was committed to battling the volatile fire. Possibly originating in a palette yard, Mutual aid units from around the county have moved to assist in covering the city.
No word yet on injuries or how this fire started.