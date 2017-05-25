‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Denies Anorexia Accusation

May 25, 2017 8:25 AM
(AP) – “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland says her skinny appearance lately is due to a medical condition.

The 26-year-old says in a social media post that critics have accused her of promoting anorexia in pictures she’s posted. Without being specific, Hyland says she has “basically been on bed rest for the past few months” and has lost muscle mass. She says her face is swollen from medication that is saving her life.

She adds that she strives “to be as healthy as possible” but hasn’t “had the greatest year.”

Hyland stars as Lisa Houseman in ABC’s TV movie remake of “Dirty Dancing.”

