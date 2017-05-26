Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation Of Apple’s New Campus

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Fire officials are calling for evacuations at the new Apple campus in Cupertino after a gas leak was reported Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clara County fire dispatchers.
The leak at the campus on North Wolfe Road was reported just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
The new campus is located just north of Interstate Highway 280.
