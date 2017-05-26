5 Injured In Head-On Crash On Highway 1 In Monterey County

MOSS LANDING, Monterery County (CBS SF) — Both lanes of state Highway 1 in Moss Landing were blocked for about an hour Friday morning when a head-on crash left five people injured, including three critically, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at Dolan Road, near the inner channel of the Old Salinas River.
At least one victim had to be extricated from the crash, CHP officers said.
The three victims with critical injuries were transported to Natividad Medical Center, about 15 miles away in Salinas, CHP officers said.
The roadway was reopened just after 11:30 a.m.
