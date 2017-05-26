Small Plane Crashes Short Of Buchanan Airport In Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Concord Fire Department officials report that there were no injuries Friday afternoon when a small plane made a crash landing in an intersection near Buchanan Field.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. Friday on Solano Way next to a car dealership, fire officials said.

The plane was missing a wing and up against a light post at the corner of the intersection of Solano Way and Marsh Drive.

Fire officials said there was no fire and no one was hurt.

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and crashed short of the runway outside the airport.

The pilot was the only person on board, said Gregor.

Firefighters from #Pacheco E9 plug a fuel leak from the plane. #MarshIC pic.twitter.com/dYuRhTWic5 — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 26, 2017

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.