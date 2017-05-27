Parents Outraged After Bully Who Filmed Girl Urinating Is Allowed Back In School

DANVILLE (AP) — The parents of a 16-year-old girl who was filmed urinating in a bathroom stall are criticizing school officials for not doing enough to punish the perpetrator who received a three-day suspension after she admitted to posting the video on Instagram.

The 17-year-old girl, a star athlete at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, was arrested but allowed to return to school the next day, remain on her team and participate in a championship game.

The victim’s parents say their daughter is suffering by having to face her bully nearly every day at school.

“My daughter is suffering,” said Denise Lynch, the victim’s mom.

“Had my daughter not told us… or God forbid killed herself, everyone would be asking themselves ‘What more could have been done?’ Now is the time to do something,” father Sean Lynch said.

A San Ramon Valley Unified School District spokeswoman declined to comment on the case, citing student privacy.

Last Friday, some 200 students walked out in protest of the way the district handled the video, according to the East Bay Times.

The video was filmed last November and posted on Instagram in April accompanied by a threat from the perpetrator.

