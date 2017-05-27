Police Seek Cycle-Riding Man Who Set Fire To Homeless Person’s Tent

May 27, 2017 2:21 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help identifying a suspected arsonist who set an unoccupied tent on fire earlier this month in Oakland.

At 12:33 a.m. on May 15 in the 2400 block of Union Street someone allegedly set an unsheltered resident’s tent on fire.

Police are describing the male suspect as 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall wearing a light-colored jacket with black sleeves, black jeans and a backpack.

The suspect had a bicycle with him. Oakland police and firefighters are working together to find the suspect.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or has information about the fire is asked to call the fire department’s arson unit at (510) 238-4031 or the city’s criminal investigation unit at (510) 238-3326.

