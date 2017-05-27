Stockton Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Struts The Runway In Cannes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From crime to Cannes.

A Stockton ex-con whose smolderingly handsome mugshot went viral in 2014, is strutting the runway in the south of France, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Paris Hilton.

Amazing time at @amfar with @nickiminaj @philippplein78 @alecmonopoly A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Jeremy Meeks, who was once dubbed the ‘hot felon’ modeled for German designer Philipp Plein at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 33-year-old was arrested for possession of a firearm and released from prison in 2016. Since then he has embarked on a modeling career.

Plein gave Meeks his first big break during New York Fashion Week earlier this year.

BLESSED !!!! @amfar A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

“The whole experience has been amazing,” Meeks said in an interview with fashionista.com. “I can’t say one thing. This whole thing is just crazy.”

After the show in Cannes, Meeks acknowledged his mentor in an Instagram post, “Thank you Philipp Plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience!!!”

Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Meeks says he’ll continue to model.

He has a wife and a son.