Weekend Runway Repair Producing Long Lines, Delays At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Flights at San Francisco International Airport Saturday morning were delayed by about 30 to 60 minutes because of work to rehabilitate a runway, airport officials said.
As of 9:15 p.m. the officials were reporting 124 delays and 19 cancellations. The airport is accepting 30 planes per hour.
Airport officials are encouraging travelers to check with their airline for specific flight delays.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed