Weekend Runway Repair Producing Long Lines, Delays At SFO

May 27, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Air Travel, Flight Delays, Runway, SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Flights at San Francisco International Airport Saturday morning were delayed by about 30 to 60 minutes because of work to rehabilitate a runway, airport officials said.

As of 9:15 p.m. the officials were reporting 124 delays and 19 cancellations. The airport is accepting 30 planes per hour.

Airport officials are encouraging travelers to check with their airline for specific flight delays.

