Dublin Water Park Closes Slide After Boy Thrown From It On Opening Day

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — On opening day Saturday, a water park in Dublin closed a thrill slide after a boy was ejected from it, a city official said Sunday.

In the noon hour, a 10-year-old boy launched down the three-story Emerald Plunge slide at The Wave at Emerald Glen Park.

When the boy was in the run-out area, which comes after the initial steep plunge portion of the slide, he fell out.

The boy appeared shocked, according to Dublin assistant city manager Linda Smith. The water park is owned and operated by the City of Dublin.

Smith said the distance between the edge of the slide and the ground is two feet.

Lifeguards tended to the boy and park workers immediately closed the slide so that an investigation can be done.

The boy’s parents took him to a hospital where he was treated and released, according to Smith.

City staff members have been working with officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the problem.

OSHA permitted the slide on Friday.

The manufacturer of the slide will be at the park Monday to help determine what contributed to the problem.

Park officials closed another slide Saturday for the sake of safety. It was closed today as well.

“Safety is our top priority,” Smith said.

A separate ride at the park was also closed Sunday because a water flow meter wasn’t registering.

The Emerald Plunge slide is custom built for each water park.

Smith said the park’s slides were tested extensively before the park opened.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed