Man Missing After Jumping From Boat To Retrieve Hat

May 28, 2017 3:07 PM
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man went missing after he jumped in the water Saturday near the Antioch Bridge to get a hat, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday.

At about 5 p.m. a 53-year-old man jumped off a boat and went missing, Coast Guard spokesman Chief Cody Staneart said.

Other people on the boat pulled up anchor to get the man out of the water and lost sight of him.

Staneart said a search was on Saturday and lasted until at least 11 p.m.

Coast Guard Search

A Coast Guard boat searched for the missing man on Saturday evening near the Antioch Bridge. (CBS)

