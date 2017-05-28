Suspect Dies In San Jose Officer-Involved Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect in a dispute at a San Jose apartment complex was killed early Sunday in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.
San Jose police spokesman Sergeant Enrique Garcia said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East St. John Street on a report of a disturbance involving a tenant in an apartment complex at
12:35 a.m.
At the scene, officers made contact with the adult male suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, Garcia said in a statement. No officers were injured and no other suspects are outstanding.
According to Garcia, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on routine paid administrative leave.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department were conducting a joint criminal investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police detectives Mike Montonye or Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283.