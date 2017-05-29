Simmering Anger Boils Over Into Giants-Nationals Brawl

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A simmering dispute between San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland and Washington National star Bryce Harper erupted into fisticuffs and a bench-clearing brawl Monday.
It was in the eighth inning when emotions stemming back to the 2014 National League playoffs reared their ugly head. Harper had hit a pair of homers off Strickland in those playoffs. It was first time since 2014 that they both have faced each other in a game.
Down 2-0, the hard-throwing Strickland drilled Harper in the hip with a 97 mph fastball and the Washington star charged the mound. Several punches were exchanged between the two and both benches emptied.
Eventually, the two were separated and tossed from the game. No other players were penalized.