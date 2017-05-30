Lithium Battery Fire Diverts A JetBlue Flight Bound For San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted to Michigan on Tuesday evening after a lithium battery fire ignited from a laptop inside a passenger’s carry-on bag.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that JetBlue flight 915, an Airbus A321 flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to San Francisco International Airport was diverted to Grand Rapids “due to a lithium battery fire from a passenger’s laptop.”
The FAA said the aircraft landed safely at 8 p.m. EST and then taxied to the gate.
“No injuries, aircraft damage or delays reported,” according to the FAA.
JetBlue released a statement saying that the flight was diverted “following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device.”
The airline confirmed that the plane landed safely and said the aircraft “is being inspected by maintenance crews before customers continue on to San Francisco.”