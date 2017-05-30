Disabled Train Triggers Major BART Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A disabled train triggered a major rush-hour delay Tuesday for East Bay commuters using the BART system, transit officials said.

The train broke down between West Oakland and the first San Francisco stop at the Embarcadero and quickly filled platforms at BART stations all along the East Bay lines.

Transit officials said that at 6:45 a.m. a Richmond bound train got stuck in an interlocking area called the “Y”just outside of the Transbay Tube near the West Oakland station. The switch would not respond to remote commands so it had to be manually switched.

There was also a medical emergency on a train into San Francisco.

“We are moving the train to the 12th Street station in Oakland so we are able to resume transbay service,” said BART spokesman Jim Allison.

About 60 people who were on board the disabled train got off at 12th Street and boarded another train.

BART crews were inspecting the area where the train broke down to make sure no equipment was damaged. The stalled train will also be inspected once it is taken to a maintenance yard to try to find out the cause of the problem.

While traffic into San Francisco started moving through the system around 7:30 a.m., delays were expected to linger.

The stoppage frayed on nerves of commuters on jammed-packed trains.

Now tempers starting to flare. Hour stuck on a train. A few verbal arguments can be heard among passengers. How's your day going? @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/TTOyJUIpmu — Ryan Quintana (@Ryan_Quintana) May 30, 2017

Riders took to social media to comment on the delay.

Third Pandora channel. Whatever I can do to pass the time during #BART delays. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/ETAvfdj9Ms — Ryan Quintana (@Ryan_Quintana) May 30, 2017