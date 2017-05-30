New Found Glory Announce Santa Cruz Fall Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – New Found Glory have announced the fall leg of their 20th-anniversary tour.
“Your wish is our command!” guitarist Chad Gilbert wrote. “We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums, more cities, more fun! You only turn 20 once — might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you!”
The tour will continue to find the band playing two full albums each night including Catalyst, Not Without A Fight, Self-Titled, Sticks and Stones, and new for the fall leg Resurrection and From The Screen To Your Stereo.
The new leg of dates kicks off on October 24 in Columbia, SC. Fan pre-sale is currently live, General on-sale begins this Friday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. local time.
Check out the band’s full 2017 tour itinerary below:
7/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
7/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
7/13 – Patchogue, NY @ Shorefront Park
7/14 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
7/15 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
7/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
7/18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
7/19 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Café
7/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/24 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm Columbia
10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/1 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
11/3 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/4 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/5 – Pittsburgh, PA@ Rex Theater
11/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
11/7 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
11/9 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
11/10 – Grand Rapids, MI@ The Intersection
11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
11/15 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
11/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/18 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego
11/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego
11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
12/1 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues – New Orleans
12/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
