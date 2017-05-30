Shelter In Place Lived Over Packages Found In San Francisco’s Tenderloin Lifted

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have have lifted a shelter in place in the area of Eddy and Jones streets in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood after several suspicious packages found there were deemed harmless Tuesday afternoon.
The San Francisco Police Department Twitter account posted a message shortly after 12:30 p.m.
SFPD told KPIX 5 the order was due to multiple suspicious packages in the area just outside the department’s Tenderloin substation.
Report is that a person found multiple suspicious packages near the area and attempted to bring them into the station to notify the police. The department Twitter account announced that the advisory was lifted just under an hour later shortly before 1:30 p.m.
One Comment
It is now 1:11 pm so where is the bomb squad? Is they can care less about the tenderloin even the police station.