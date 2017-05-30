Shelter In Place Lived Over Packages Found In San Francisco’s Tenderloin Lifted

May 30, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, San Francisco police, Suspicious Packages, Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have have lifted a shelter in place in the area of Eddy and Jones streets in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood after several suspicious packages found there were deemed harmless Tuesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department Twitter account posted a message shortly after 12:30 p.m.

SFPD told KPIX 5 the order was due to multiple suspicious packages in the area just outside the department’s Tenderloin substation.

Report is that a person found multiple suspicious packages near the area and attempted to bring them into the station to notify the police. The department Twitter account announced that the advisory was lifted just under an hour later shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lawayne Williamson says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    It is now 1:11 pm so where is the bomb squad? Is they can care less about the tenderloin even the police station.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch