2 Kids In Car Seats Escape Injury In San Ramon Rollover Crash

May 31, 2017 11:40 AM
SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Two children in car seats escaped a rollover collision “without a scratch” in San Ramon Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:02 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Bollinger Canyon Road and Morgan Drive.

A southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle that was trying to turn left across traffic. After the collision, one of the vehicles hit a curb, causing it to roll over.

The crash closed southbound San Ramon Valley Boulevard for roughly an hour. The roadway had reopened by 9:05 a.m.

No visible injuries were reported, but some of the victims did complain of pain as a result of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors.

Police called the case a “powerful example of the importance of properly installed child car seats.”

