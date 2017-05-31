Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical Is Finally Getting a Premiere

(CBS SF) – In 2013, Alanis Morissette initially announced that she was bringing her mega-album “Jagged Little Pill” to the stage. It’s finally happening.

Morissette’s Grammy-winning album will come to life beginning May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Heavy hitters bringing the musical together include Academy Award-winning writer, Diablo Cody who will pen the script and Diane Paulus, Tony winner behind the hit musical “Waitress” will take the helm and direct.

In a statement, Morissette said “This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true.” She adds “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity.”

The story will follow a modern, multi-generational family, who will explore gender identity and race, according to PlayBill.

Songs expected to be featured in the musical include “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket.” Co-written by Glen Ballard, Morissette’s 1995 album won 4 Grammys for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, Best Rock Song (both for “You Oughta Know”), Best Rock Album and Album of the Year.

