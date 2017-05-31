I-880/Hwy 238 Connector Closed By Big-Rig Crash, Hazmat Spill

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A big rig carrying hazardous materials has crashed on the ramp connecting northbound I-880 to southbound 238 near San Lorenzo, shutting down the connector according to authorities.

The crash was reported by CHP at around 11:22 a.m. when the big rig with a single trailer collided with a truck before turning over on the left shoulder of the connector and starting a fire.

While the driver was unhurt and the fire was quickly put out by responding units, CHP officers determined that the big rig was carrying hazardous materials that were leaking on to the dirt on the shoulder, requiring that the entire ramp be shut down.

Fremont and Hayward police also responded to the scene, according to authorities.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.