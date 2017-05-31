I-880/Hwy 238 Connector Closed By Big-Rig Crash, Hazmat Spill

May 31, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Big Rig Crash, CHP, hazmat spill, Hwy 238, I-880, San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A big rig carrying hazardous materials has crashed on the ramp connecting northbound I-880 to southbound 238 near San Lorenzo, shutting down the connector according to authorities.

The crash was reported by CHP at around 11:22 a.m. when the big rig with a single trailer collided with a truck before turning over on the left shoulder of the connector and starting a fire.

While the driver was unhurt and the fire was quickly put out by responding units, CHP officers determined that the big rig was carrying hazardous materials that were leaking on to the dirt on the shoulder, requiring that the entire ramp be shut down.

Fremont and Hayward police also responded to the scene, according to authorities.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch