Train’s Pat Monahan To Sing NBA Finals Game One Anthem

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Pat Monahan, lead singer for the Bay Area-based rock band ‘Train,’ has been selected to sing the National Anthem before Thursday’s Game One of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
The game — a rematch of the last two NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers — tips off at 6 p.m. PDT.
Monahan and Train are currently on the North American leg of their ‘PLAY THAT SONG TOUR’ which will travel to more than 45 cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Nashville before concluding in George, WA on July 15 at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
The tour will feature O.A.R. as special guests and Natasha Bedingfield.
The group has had several of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By.”