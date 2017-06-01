WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Finals PreviewLive BlogWarriors-Cavs VideosWarriors Full Coverage

Carrie Underwood Might Need a Twitter Break After Feisty Hockey Tweets

June 1, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Hockey, Nashville Predators, NHL Stanley Cup Final, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tweets, Twitter

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Carrie Underwood is incredibly supportive of her husband Mike Fisher and his NHL team, the Nashville Predators.

The Predators are in the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final, and they played Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night (May 31). During the game, the country star got more than a little passionate on Twitter as the Penguins won 4-1.

After a series of heated tweets she wrote, “Just told my manager that she might have to lock me out of my own Twitter!” along with the #PredsPride #IJustLoveMyHusband and several zipper-mouth and heart emojis.

Despite Underwood’s suggestion to ban herself from social media, the Predators disagreed, replying to her tweet, writing, “You keep being you, Carrie!! #StandWithUs.”

Check out the tweets below:

