‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Trailer Debuts

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Kenneth Branagh is taking a stab at Agatha Christie’s classic novel “Murder on the Orient Express” with an all-star cast, and the first trailer — released Thursday — shows that everyone is a suspect.

Branagh directed the film and stars as legendary detective Hercule Poirot, who stops the titular train after a passenger turns up dead.

The all-star cast includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr.

This version of the story will be scarier than previous incarnations, like the 1974 film adaptation directed by Sidney Lumet.

“I think what I found in the book again, and in the screenplay, was that it unleashed something very primal, very kind of grisly,” Branagh told Entertainment Weekly. “I realized that we could find a way to have the fun of Agatha Christie, but have the absolutely deadly intention behind it, and the danger.

“I think we’re making a scarier film than people might imagine,” he said. “We’re not trying to turn it into something it isn’t, but I think we’re away from the drawing room mystery, and we’re into something [else]. Because the book is also a dark psychological revenge drama.”

“Murder on the Orient Express” rolls into theaters November 10th.

